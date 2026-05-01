Former Black Stars winger confident Ghana can overcome tough World Cup group

Albert Adomah backed Ghana's Black Stars to progress from a tough 2026 FIFA World Cup group if they adopt the right mindset

He warned that matches against England, Croatia and Panama would be challenging, urging Ghana not to underestimate any opponent

Adomah stressed that Ghana’s success would depend on mentality, preparation and self-belief, not just talent

Former Ghana international Albert Adomah believes the Black Stars have every chance of progressing from a tough group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, if they approach the tournament with the right mindset.

Ghana have been drawn alongside England, Croatia and Panama, setting up a demanding group-stage test. However, Adomah insists the team should embrace the challenge rather than fear it.

Former Black Stars winger Albert Adomah confident Ghana can overcome tough World Cup group

Source: Getty Images

“It will be a difficult group,” he said. “We’ve got top teams in England and Croatia. On paper, some people might look at Panama and think they are the easiest side, but football does not work like that.”

Adomah cautioned against underestimating any opponent, stressing that so-called underdogs can often be the most dangerous in tournament football.

“As players, the team you think you should beat easily is often the one that produces its best performance against you. That is why Ghana must be very cautious and respect every opponent,” he warned.

The former winger added that Ghana’s chances of reaching the knockout stage will depend not only on talent but also on preparation, discipline and mentality. With a squad full of quality and depth, he believes the Black Stars can compete strongly in the group.

“Ghana have a very good chance of progressing. We have talented players and plenty of options available. But it will come down to how the players show up, both mentally and physically,” Adomah said.

He also emphasised the importance of self-belief if Ghana are to make a real impact on the global stage.

“If the players believe they are the best team on the pitch, they can beat anybody. This is the World Cup. Once the tournament begins, rankings and seedings mean very little. Anyone can beat anyone,” he concluded.

Qualified African teams for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that nine African countries clinched direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

Among the nations that secured their spots were Ghana’s Black Stars, alongside continental heavyweights Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom impressed during their respective qualifying campaigns.

Source: YEN.com.gh