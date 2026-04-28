Carlos Queiroz has little time before the World Cup, but 10 Black Stars stars already look guaranteed spots in Ghana’s squad

From Thomas Partey to Antoine Semenyo, these are the Ghana players almost certain to board the plane for World Cup 2026

Other stars, such as the veteran Andre Ayew, could be surprise inclusions on Queiro's 26-man squad

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On April 13, Carlos Queiroz took over as Ghana coach less than two months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving the veteran manager with little time to overhaul the Black Stars squad.

With the tournament fast approaching, the Portuguese tactician is expected to rely heavily on proven names who helped Ghana qualify under ex-manager Otto Addo.

Carlos Queiroz is set to lead Ghana at the 2026 World Cup as his potential Black Stars squad emerges. Image credit: Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

While surprises could still happen, some players already look certain to make the trip to the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Here are YEN.com.gh's 10 Black Stars stars almost guaranteed places in Ghana’s World Cup squad.

Ghana's predicted World Cup squad

1. Benjamin Asare

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper has established himself as Ghana’s first-choice shot-stopper. His consistency and growing confidence make him one of the safest names on the squad list.

2. Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ati-Zigi remains an experienced and dependable option between the posts. Having featured at the 2022 World Cup, his tournament experience could prove valuable again.

3. Alexander Djiku

Djiku has been one of Ghana’s most reliable defenders in recent years. His leadership, composure, and ability to organise the backline make him an automatic selection.

4. Gideon Mensah

The left-back continues to be Ghana’s most trusted option on the flank. Despite criticism from some supporters, his experience and tactical discipline should keep him in the squad.

5. Thomas Partey

Even at 32, Partey remains Ghana’s most accomplished midfielder. His quality, passing range and experience at the highest level make him difficult to ignore for Queiroz.

6. Kwasi Sibo

Sibo has quietly become a key figure in midfield. His ball-winning ability and defensive awareness give Ghana balance, making him one of the most likely picks. According to Transfermarkt, the Real Oviedo player has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

7. Jordan Ayew

Leicester City's Jordan Ayew played a huge role in qualification, scoring crucial goals and providing assists. As one of the squad’s senior figures and the captain, he is almost certain to be included.

Jordan Ayew is one of Ghana's key players for the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: CAF

Source: Getty Images

8. Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo’s club form has been outstanding, with goals and strong performances making headlines. His work rate at Manchester City and 18 goals scored in 2025/26 make him one of the players to feature in Carlos Queiroz's World Cup squad.

9. Inaki Williams

Williams may have delivered mixed displays for Ghana, but his pedigree and quality remain undeniable. His pace and movement give the Black Stars another dangerous attacking weapon.

10. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

When fully fit, Fatawu brings creativity, pace, and unpredictability in the final third. His ability to unlock defences and score from long distances makes him a valuable asset for the World Cup stage.

Queiroz faces final decisions soon

While these 10 names look close to certain, Carlos Queiroz still has several major decisions to make before announcing Ghana’s final squad.

Competition remains fierce in defence, midfield, and attack, with players such as the veteran Andre Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jerome Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, and Brandon Thomas-Asante all hoping to secure places.

The new coach’s short preparation time means continuity may be prioritised over experimentation. That should benefit players who were already trusted under Otto Addo during qualification.

According to FIFA, Ghana have been drawn against Panama, England, and Croatia, meaning the Black Stars will need a balanced squad capable of competing physically and tactically.

With the countdown to the World Cup now on, fans will be watching closely to see whether Queiroz sticks with experience or springs late surprises.

Facts about new Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh looked at some key facts about Carlos Queiroz, including his extensive managerial career, birthplace, and tactical philosophy.

The feature offered insight into the veteran coach’s journey, highlighting the experiences and ideas shaping his approach with Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh