A throwback video of late Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson famously known as Waakye, has left Ghanaians nostalgic

The veteran actor was reported dead on Saturday 2nd August 2022, and the news of his sudden death saddened many

Prince Yawson was one of the finest actors Ghana has produced, and the throwback clip showcases his incredible acting prowess

Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, recently passed away and sent the whole country into mourning.

A throwback clip of him in one of his iconic movies has surfaced and lightened the mood a bit as folks were hit with nostalgia and remembered when the legend used to be amongst us.

Photo: Veteran actor Waakye Source: tv3_ghana

Waakye's talent has never been in doubt, and the short clip shows just that as the funny video managed to make saddened hearts smile.

The actor passed on Saturday 2nd August 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital. He has reportedly been suffering from an undisclosed illness for a while now and finally gave up the ghost.

Fans React To Throwback Video Of Waakye

zappah__ found the video humorous:

It’s amazing how the gun switched from his left hand to right before saying ( don’t hurt my langalanga) GHALLYWOOD for you

mccallkwadzo appreciated Waakye's craft:

Rest well sir, some of us grew up to meet your works, and you did Great

legendary_amount_official also said:

Rest well Legend

nhanha_adwoa_bemah also wrote:

I recently watched this movie … RIP legendary

cepdee was filled with nostalgia:

herrrr.... this line (make u no shoot my langa langa) .....RIP

genasiz_nana_prempeh also wrote:

Dnt wait for de person to die b4 u remember him it’s a bad act frm all de media houses

Veteran Ghanaian Prince Yawson, who was popularly called Waakye, reportedly died.

Source: YEN.com.gh