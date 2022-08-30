Ghanaian blogger, Entamoty, pretended to be Black Sherif as he ventured into Tiptoe Lane at Circle with his entourage

The blogger said he got into trouble after the people found out he was not actually Black Sherif but a regular person

The video of his audacious prank spread across social media and got folks laughing and saying he was lucky not to get harmed

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Entamoty and his crew decide to play an audacious prank that landed him in trouble.

The hilarious blogger dressed up exactly like musician Black Sherif and ventured into the dangerous allies of Tiptoe Lane at Circle.

He had on Black Sherif's trade mark snapback hat and a short sleeve shirt. He opened the buttons of the shirt and walked exactly as the ace musician would. He even wore large earrings like Sherif.

His entourage shielded him as he walked down the streets. Folks at circle were excited when they saw the ''fake'' Black Sherif and swarmed around him in excitement.

The kids on the streets hoped and ran around happily, screaming Black Sherif's name. According to Entamoty, things almost went south for him when the people found out they were on the tail end of a prank and did not take it lightly with him.

He said he almost got mobbed, but his entourage provided him with enough security to prevent harm from coming his way. The hilarious video got folks laughing hard.

Ghanaians React To Black Sherif Prank Gone Wrong

paspino._ said:

Buh lowkey I thought it was Blacko before I saw the caption

prempixel_ was impressed:

You get vim o. Tiptoe lane paaaa

ju.nior._ reacted:

Tip toe lane dierr make you no fool go there oo

Source: YEN.com.gh