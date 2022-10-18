King Promise's little daughter is a cutie, and in a video King Promise shared on his Snapchat, the little lady sang with him

A proud King Promise shared multiple videos of the little girl and marvelled at how much she had grown in the caption of the videos

It is rare for videos of Promise's adorable little girl to pop up on social media, but this time around, the talented singer made an exception

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Talented Ghanaian musician, King Promise, has given the internet something to gush about after he shared a video of him on a video call with his cute little daughter.

The singer was proud at how much his daughter had grown and shared a video of her two years ago and captioned it saying she was so little just two years ago, but she now calls him on video call to sing.

King Promise and his daughter Source: One_Stop_ Blog

Source: Instagram

He followed up the throwback video with footage of him singing with the adorable little lady on a video call. King Promise has kept the little lady from the public eye for a long time.

The first footage of the Promise's daughter popped up around 2020, but since then, fans have been starved of photos and videos of the beautiful kid. Although King Promise shared the video on Snapchat, it has circulated on other social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

King Promise is one of the few celebrities who has successfully kept his private life out of the public eye. A lot of Ghanaians still do not know King Promise has a daughter. Her name and age are still not public information yet.

King Promise Rocks 22k Gold Sunglasses To Abeiku Santana Interview, Price Revealed

In other news, Popular Ghanaian singer King promise has disclosed some of the luxury items he owns during a live interview with Abeiku Santana.

During the course of the interview, host Abeiku Santana asked him about his fashion style and why Ghanaians always criticise his fashion sense.

He also revealed the brands that he wore to the interview that day; however, YEN.com.gh did some research to find out about the price.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh