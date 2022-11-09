Agya Koo thrilled folks with a beautiful live band performance at a funeral, and many netizens found it touching

Renowned gospel musician MP Nation aided the popular actor as they sang some funeral songs

A particular song performed by the pair got many social media users in their feelings as it reminded them of their lost loved ones

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, is a man of many talents. He is not just a good actor, he can sing as well.

Agya Koo Performs At Funeral Grounds Source: Agya Koo (TikTok)

Source: UGC

Agya Koo has on multiple occasions been invited to perform at funeral grounds, where he thrilled his audience with beautiful performances.

Agya Koo has shut down another funeral service with his beautiful voice. The talented actor performed with MP Nation, a renowned gospel singer, and the pair thrilled a large crowd with some beautiful but sad funeral songs.

Though the songs were sad ones but, Agya Koo was able to make them interesting and fun as he sang at a quick tempo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The live band followed the pace of Agya's singing perfectly, making the music blend well and pleasing to the ears. Folks at the funeral grounds were so impressed with the performance they showered the Kumawood legend with dollars.

Agya Koo shared the videos of his beautiful performance on his Tiktok page, and folks were very impressed. Others were touched by the sad songs he sang as they reminded them of loved ones they had lost.

Agya Koo's Performace Stirs Reactions

Mavis Mensah151 said:

hmmm , God bless you daddy

patriciaasiedu2021 also reacted:

This song makes me cry always

Yähwëhsõñ BörNëgër also commented:

This songs always make me sad .... both parents died at my tender

Agya Koo Drives Expensive Infinity Vehicle In Video; Peeps React

In other news, Agya Koo, in a video, was seen driving an expensive Infinity vehicle and got folks talking.

The famous comic actor said he was heading for a TikTok meeting which got peeps laughing as they wondered what a TikTok meeting was.

Agya Koo sped off in the vehicle after speaking to a young man that approached him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh