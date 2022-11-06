Shatta Wale, on Saturday morning, paid a surprise visit to Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, at their East Legon residence

The dancehall star was in a good mood as he cracked jokes with Medikal and Fella and gave their daughter money

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media as folks praised the kind dancehall musician

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale visited one of his close associates Medikal at his residence.

Medikal was with his wife, Fella Makafui when Shatta arrived at their East Legon home.

Shatta Wale Gifts Island A Bundle Of Cash Source: TikTok

Shatta had the lovely couple beaming with smiles when he brought Medikal a wonderful gift. A brand new BMW, which excited the couple very much. Shatta proceeded to have a chat with the pair and cracked jokes with them.

The three friends hilariously communicated in french, an attempt to mimic president Nana Addo's state of the nation address, which trended for days because of the French he spoke and a statement he made.

Whiles speaking with Shatta, Medikal and Fella's young daughter, Island Frimpong, came around, and Shatta noticed her. He decided to give her a present too and handed her a large bundle of cash.

The little girl was encouraged by her mum to take the money, and she quickly did. Island proceeded to sit in a little toy car with the bundle of cash and got everyone laughing.

Island Frimpong Gets Peeps Laughing

Kelvin Kyei45 commented:

Economy hard but trust sone people have money

ekua Bek made a funny commented:

don't u know sika mpe dede and u are making noise why won't she take it to her car

flo_blossom also wrote

the child is like i got no time to say anything i take the money and go and im closing door i don't want trouble

obaayharhamponsem

sika mp3 dede ampa ......... see the way she carried all the money inside her car

