Kennedy Osei eulogized his dad in a beautiful speech as he appreciated him for all he had done for him

Osei Kwame Despite was a proud father when his son officially became a lawyer, and a grand party was thrown for him

Kennedy Osei's speech touched the hearts of a lot of netizens as they admired the eloquent young lawyer

Kennedy Osei, the son of Osei Kwame Despite, is officially a lawyer. The hardworking young man was inducted into the legal profession on Friday, November 11th.

A private party was held in celebration of Kennedy's achievement. At the party, Kennedy was given the floor to deliver a speech, and it was a heartwarming one.

Kennedy talked about his struggles when he was studying to be a lawyer and how he failed some courses, but with the help of family and friends, he was able to pull through.

He went on to praise his father and said he owed everything he had to him. Kennedy said he was proud to be the son of Despite and jovially mentioned that he gets excited when bloggers attach his father's name to his when they write about him and encouraged them to keep doing so.

Kennedy said there was no greater honour than baring his dad's name. A video of the beautiful speech was shared on social media and had Ghanaians admiring Kennedy.

Kennedy Osei's Speech Warms Hearts

kukua_babe said:

Is the way His dad stood up to greet him for so. Proud daddy

dupsydove also wrote:

Great and Obedient Lawyer son of Dr Jeanette Despite...God bless you for honouring you Father ... it shall be well with you and your household.... I love the boldness already

6thsensemillinery also commented:

This was beautiful to watch!!! I’m sure Lawyer got Dad smiling throughout his speech. Congrats @_kennedyosei ESQ.

