Cristiano Ronaldo’s 33-Trophy Legacy: How the 41-Year-Old Icon Conquered European Football and More
- Cristiano Ronaldo has built one of football’s most decorated careers, lifting 33 major trophies across club and international football
- Ronaldo’s legacy is defined by silverware, spanning England, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Portugal in a 23-year journey of dominance
- At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a serial winner, as he nears the Saudi Pro League triumph with Al-Nassr
Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary goal-scoring ability, his career has also been defined by an extraordinary haul of silverware across multiple leagues and competitions.
As of May 13, 2026, the 41-year-old has lifted 33 major trophies over a remarkable 23-year professional journey, underlining his dominance at both club and international level
His trophy cabinet includes nine titles with Manchester United, where he first rose to global superstardom.
He then added 15 more honours during a highly successful spell with Real Madrid, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the club’s history.
In Italy, the football superstar secured five trophies with Juventus, as Transfermarkt notes.
After moving to the Middle East, Ronaldo also added a trophy with Al Nassr, continuing to add to his illustrious career achievements.
On the international stage, he helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and played a crucial role when they lifted the 2018/19 and 2024/25 UEFA Nations League honours.
List of Cristiano Ronaldo's 33 career trophies
Ronaldo at Manchester United
- Premier League (2006–07)
- Premier League (2007–08)
- Premier League (2008–09)
- FA Cup (2003–04)
- Football League Cup (2005–06)
- Football League Cup (2008–09)
- FA Community Shield (2007)
- UEFA Champions League (2007–08)
- FIFA Club World Cup (2008)
Ronaldo at Real Madrid
- La Liga (2011–12)
- La Liga (2016–17)
- Copa del Rey (2010–11)
- Copa del Rey (2013–14)
- Supercopa de España (2012)
- Supercopa de España (2017)
- UEFA Champions League (2013–14)
- UEFA Champions League (2015–16)
- UEFA Champions League (2016–17)
- UEFA Champions League (2017–18)
- UEFA Super Cup (2014)
- UEFA Super Cup (2017)
- FIFA Club World Cup (2014)
- FIFA Club World Cup (2016)
- FIFA Club World Cup (2017)
Ronaldo at Juventus
- Serie A (2018–19)
- Serie A (2019–20)
- Coppa Italia (2020–21)
- Supercoppa Italiana (2018)
- Supercoppa Italiana (2020)
Ronaldo at Al Nassr
- Arab Club Champions Cup (2023)
Ronaldo with Portugal
- UEFA European Championship (2016)
- UEFA Nations League (2018–19)
- UEFA Nations League (2024–25)
Ronaldo speaks about retirement plans
In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted again that the end of his playing career may be approaching.
The Al Nassr forward acknowledged that retirement is not far away, even though his passion and love for football remain as strong as ever.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh