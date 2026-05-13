Cristiano Ronaldo has built one of football’s most decorated careers, lifting 33 major trophies across club and international football

Ronaldo’s legacy is defined by silverware, spanning England, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Portugal in a 23-year journey of dominance

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a serial winner, as he nears the Saudi Pro League triumph with Al-Nassr

Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary goal-scoring ability, his career has also been defined by an extraordinary haul of silverware across multiple leagues and competitions.

As of May 13, 2026, the 41-year-old has lifted 33 major trophies over a remarkable 23-year professional journey, underlining his dominance at both club and international level

Ronaldo aims for another career silverware with Al-Nassr after lifting 33 career trophies. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed, Alexandra Fechete/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

His trophy cabinet includes nine titles with Manchester United, where he first rose to global superstardom.

He then added 15 more honours during a highly successful spell with Real Madrid, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

In Italy, the football superstar secured five trophies with Juventus, as Transfermarkt notes.

After moving to the Middle East, Ronaldo also added a trophy with Al Nassr, continuing to add to his illustrious career achievements.

On the international stage, he helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and played a crucial role when they lifted the 2018/19 and 2024/25 UEFA Nations League honours.

List of Cristiano Ronaldo's 33 career trophies

Ronaldo at Manchester United

Premier League (2006–07) Premier League (2007–08) Premier League (2008–09) FA Cup (2003–04) Football League Cup (2005–06) Football League Cup (2008–09) FA Community Shield (2007) UEFA Champions League (2007–08) FIFA Club World Cup (2008)

Ronaldo at Real Madrid

La Liga (2011–12) La Liga (2016–17) Copa del Rey (2010–11) Copa del Rey (2013–14) Supercopa de España (2012) Supercopa de España (2017) UEFA Champions League (2013–14) UEFA Champions League (2015–16) UEFA Champions League (2016–17) UEFA Champions League (2017–18) UEFA Super Cup (2014) UEFA Super Cup (2017) FIFA Club World Cup (2014) FIFA Club World Cup (2016) FIFA Club World Cup (2017)

Ronaldo at Juventus

Serie A (2018–19) Serie A (2019–20) Coppa Italia (2020–21) Supercoppa Italiana (2018) Supercoppa Italiana (2020)

Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Arab Club Champions Cup (2023)

Ronaldo with Portugal

UEFA European Championship (2016) UEFA Nations League (2018–19) UEFA Nations League (2024–25)

Ronaldo speaks about retirement plans

In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted again that the end of his playing career may be approaching.

The Al Nassr forward acknowledged that retirement is not far away, even though his passion and love for football remain as strong as ever.

Source: YEN.com.gh