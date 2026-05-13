Londona: Popular Top Radio Presenter Reportedly Involved in Serious Car Accident, Concerns Emerge
- Ghanaian presenter Nana Yaw Kumi Jnr, popularly known as Londona, has suffered a serious car accident in Accra on May 11, 2026
- Friends and fans of the Top Radio on-air personality have rallied for his recovery, sharing heartfelt prayers on social media
- The latest unfortunate incident marks the Accra-based presenter Londona's second notable car accident in over a decade
Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaw Kumi Jnr, popularly known as Londona, has reportedly been involved in a serious accident.
Eastern Region-based radio presenter and online blogger Offei Wonuanie shared the news of the Top Radio Drive Time and Entertainment Show host's accident on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
What happened to Top Radio presenter Londona?
According to Offei, Londona was involved in a car accident on the Kwabenya stretch in Accra at around 7:30 pm on Monday, May 11, 2026.
The exact circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident remain unknown.
However, radio presenter Londona, who joined Top Radio in 2022, is reported to have been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.
As of this writing, no update on the media personality's current medical condition has emerged.
In his Facebook post, Offei appealed to Ghanaians, including Londona's fans, to pray for his swift recovery in the hospital.
He wrote:
"Award Winning Radio Presenter and Host of the Drive Time and Entertainment Show on Accra-based Top Radio, Nana Yaw Kumi Jnr. popularly known as Londona Niee Londona Nie, was involved in an accident yesterday (Monday, May 11, 2026) on the Kwabenya stretch in Accra at around 7:30 pm."
"He is currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Please say a prayer for him."
The Facebook post announcing Top Radio presenter Londona's reported accident is below:
Londona's past car accident in 2013
The latest incident occurred about 13 years after the Top Radio on-air personality was involved in a car accident while travelling with his fiancée in 2013.
At the time, Londona and his partner were returning from a weekly marriage counselling session they attended in Accra as part of their preparation for their planned marriage.
They were involved in an accident between New Teacher Mante and Amanase along the Nsawam-Suhum stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.
The radio presenter lost control of his Volkswagen (VW) Vento shortly after getting on the asphalt portion of the road and crashed into a KIA Pride, which was speeding from the opposite direction.
He and his then fiancée sustained minor injuries while the vehicle was damaged beyond repair.
Radio presenter Londona's car accident stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Drfloppy Floppy commented:
"Oh, my God. How come? Speedy recovery, bro, my former colleague. Wish him a speedy recovery. Amen."
Prynce Johnson II said:
"I was with him last Saturday o. Hmm."
Kumi Bilson wrote:
"Oh, so sorry to hear that. Wishing you a speedy recovery in Jesus name. Amen."
Minister K Blessing gets into an accident
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Minister K. Blessing was involved in a serious car accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road on Sunday, December 14, 2025.
In a video, the media personality detailed the circumstances that led to the near-death incident.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh