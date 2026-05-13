The ECG has announced planned maintenance works in parts of the Western Region on and May 14 and 15, 2026, leading to temporary power outages

The outages, scheduled between 9:00am and 4:00pm on Thursday and 9:00am and 3:00pm on Friday, are aimed at improving electricity service delivery

Affected communities are advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the interruptions

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance exercises that will result in temporary power outages in parts of the Western Region on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and Friday, May 15, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, ECG stated that the exercises are aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening the reliability of electricity supply.

The ECG announces planned power outages in parts of the Western Region from May 14 to 15, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Affected communities

On Thursday, 14 May, the outage is scheduled from 9:00am to 4:00pm and will affect communities including Asemkrom, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Kwahu, Atokosue, Nkwanta, Enchi township, Aleobo, Nyankam, Akontombra, Old and New Yakasi, and surrounding areas.

On Friday, May, 15, 2026, a separate maintenance exercise will take place from 9:00am to 3:00pm, affecting Fijai Articulator Park and nearby communities.

ECG expressed regret over the inconvenience, urging residents and businesses in the affected areas to take the necessary precautions ahead of the scheduled interruptions.

Read the Facebook post below:

ECG schedules emergency maintenance in Volta Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that ECG would undertake emergency maintenance works in parts of the Volta Region on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, leading to a temporary power outage.

The exercise, scheduled between 9:00am and 10:30am, was aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a stable electricity supply.

Residents and businesses in affected communities have been urged to prepare for the 90-minute interruption.

Source: YEN.com.gh