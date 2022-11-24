Nana Ama McBrown paid a visit to Dzorwulu in a bid to help some streets hawkers, and something interesting happened

The actress was followed around by the excited hawkers, which made the actress jumpy as they got too close to her

Mcbrown quickly decided to protect her phone at all costs, which got many netizens laughing hard

Affable Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has been made a brand ambassador for Holy Insecticide Spray.

To promote the brand, she visited the streets of Dzorwulu to give out boxes of the product for free.

Nana Ama McBrown Confronts Street Hawker Source: nkokonsa

She was followed everywhere as soon as people spotted her on the streets. Many hawkers who ply their trade around the Dzorwulu traffic light chanted the actress's name and were all smiles when they saw her.

McBrown had a conversation with the hawkers concerning their trade and the difficulties they faced. She quizzed one guy who cleans the windscreens of cars in traffic on why he had chosen the kind of job he does.

While the conversation was going on, more hawkers were getting close, making the actress a bit jumpy. She began guarding her pocket, where her expensive mobile devices were, to prevent them from being snatched.

One street hawker suddenly blurted out threats about snatching phones which got McBrown on red alert. She confronted the young man regarding the threats he had made. The video of the incident got netizens laughing hard.

McBrown's Attempt To Gaurd Her Phones Gets Peeps Laughing

de_threews_queen said:

Pretty Empress was protecting her phones you can’t trust anyone

nuamahonline could not stop laughing:

Why she komot her phone?

poshbags_avenue commented:

she has extended the life span of her phones

serwaaz_lookz mentioned how dangerous the hawkers can be:

how these people took my money in my car was like mframa. They r swift papa

Source: YEN.com.gh