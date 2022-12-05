Ghanaian star Jackie Appiah turned 39 years old on Monday, December 5, 2021, and she celebrated in her hometown of Ejisu Abankro

As part of her celebration, the award-winning actress donated a public toilet (water closet) and gift items to the people of the town

Videos from the ceremony have popped up showing Jackie being welcomed with pomp and pageantry by the chiefs, elders, and natives

Jackie Appiah has constructed a 10-unit public toilet water closet) for the people of Abankro, a town near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region

The award-winning actress, who hails from the town, handed over what she described as a modern toilet facility as part of activities marking her birthday on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The actress turned 39 years old. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, she took to social media to share lovely photos in celebration.

Actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her birthday with the people of her hometown Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Besides the photos, Jackie travelled with a large entourage to her hometown via Kumasi to celebrate her new age with her people.

In addition to the public WC, the actress donated a newly constructed borehole for the town. She also gifted student mattresses, school bags, food, and toiletries, among other items, to the people.

Videos from the ceremony show Jackie being welcomed in pomp and pageantry. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the videos from Jackie's birthday celebration below.

1. Jackie Appiah received a birthday cake before setting off for her hometown:

2. Jackie and her team arrive at Ejisu Abankuro:

2. An elder introduces Jackie Appiah to the chiefs and elders:

4. Jackie Appiah addresses the durbar:

5. Some of the mattresses and other items Jackie shared:

