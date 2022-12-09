Shatta Wale and his crew toured the streets of Accra promoting his ride-hailing service, Shaxi

Multiple videos from the fun-packed event surfaced on social media and one of them showed Shatta doing a sassy dance

The hilarious video got many Ghanaians laughing and admiring the dancehall star's affable and bubbly nature

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has gone on a massive promotion agenda for his ride-hailing service Shaxi.

Shatta Wale Gets Ghanaians Laughing With Sassy Dance Source: ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Shatta organised the Shaxi Activation Float, a promotional event aimed at creating a buzz for the service.

Many videos from the fun event which took place on Thursday surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Shatta Wale burst into a sassy dance which had many folks laughing.

The musician made hand signs and postures which resembled that of a woman. He twirled around slowly and proceeded to shake his backside.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shaxi Ride-Hailing Service

Shaxi is a Ghanaian ride-hailing company which promises to give patrons fast, and secure rides to their various destinations.

The company says one of its core focus is providing affordable and comfortable rides. The company officially began operating in December 2021 and has since seen an impressive amount of growth.

Fans Admire Shatta Wale

djpaak commented:

Oni problem baako baako baako say

frankitah also wrote:

Nah You can’t hate this soul

stallone_jamed reacted:

Let's support #Shaxi and forget the other way .. Ghana let's learn how to keep Energy Going

archersbeauty was impressed:

Oh I love shatta so much shatttttttaaaaa. I’m a die hard fan

mzzcharmy_original also wrote:

He is suppose to be a comedian

stoneypapaa also wrote:

The realest Don smarter than the devil..SM4Life no fake things

Shaxi: Shatta Wale Storms The Streets Of Accra To Promote His Ride-Hailing Service

In a related story, Shatta Wale stormed the streets of Accra to promote his Shaxi ride-hailing service and shared flyers.

The Shaxi Activation Float organized by Shatta was a way to create a buzz for the new ride-hailing service.

The video of Shatta sharing flyers on the streets impressed fans as they expressed their love for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh