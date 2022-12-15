The charges that were brought against Isaac Owusu Bempah and three of this church associates have been withdrawn by the police

Police did not give any reason for the decision but the case had been adjourned indefinitely at one time

The self-proclaimed prophet and the three others were facing charges bordering on assault and unlawful damage to property

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Police have dropped criminal charges brought against popular preacher and self-proclaimed prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah and three of his associates.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries and the three others were facing assault charges and another for causing damage to property.

First, the case was adjourned indefinitely by the court and then when the matter was called on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, police prosecutor Jonas Lawer told the court that the police had decided to withdraw the case.

Isaac Owusu Bempah preaching during a service in his church. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to a GhanaWeb report, the police did not give reasons for the decision to withdraw the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Owusu Bempah and his three associates, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, were facing charges for offensive conduct, assault on police officers and causing unlawful damage.

They are said to have assaulted police officers tasked to invite Rev. Owusu Bempah to the police after a case of threat of death was made against him.

They denied the charges and were granted bail pending a court hearing.

presiding judge Rosemary Baah Tosu had no option than to strike out the case and discharge the accused persons.

This will be the second time Isaac Owusu Bempah, and his associates have been discharged by the court.

Owusu Bempah Explains Economic Hardship And Other Problems Facing Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Owusu Bempah, a popular has said Ghana was facing a myriad of economic and other problems because President Nana Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

Known popularly as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’, he disclosed that just like the biblical Saul, the president has hardened his heart to the advice of God.

Rev. Owusu Bempah told RTV Ghana, an online-based local language media house, that just like Samuel (a prophet) distanced himself from Saul because of his stubbornness, he has also distanced himself from the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh