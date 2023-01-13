Self-acclaimed fashion police, Charlie Dior, in a video, paid popular Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, a visit and his outfit captured the attention of netizens

Charlie Dior is a fashion critic and is well known for his analysis of celebrity fashion styles and has often hailed or criticised the fashion choices of public figures

The outfit Charlie wore in the video did not impress netizens in the slightest as they held him to higher standards as a fashion critic and made snide remarks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian fashion critic, Charlie Dior, sparked reactions on social media as many folks were not impressed by certain fashion choices he made.

Charlie Dior Slays In Unique Outfit Photo Source: Zionfelix, charlie.dior

Source: Instagram

The popular fashion critic often referred to as the "fashion police" had a sit down with popular Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix for an interview.

In a video Zionfelix shared on his Instagram page, the pair met at what looked like a hotel. Charlie walked in and joined Zion at a table and the fashion critic was elegantly dressed in a beautiful peach suit and purple trousers.

He wore a black innerwear underneath his suit and matched the outfit with a pair of expensive, designer Dior sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Charlie looked stylish but netizens did not seem to see it that way as they held him to a higher standard as a fashion critic. Many folks felt he could have put together a better outfit.

Charlie Dior Sparks Reactions

catosky commented:

Fashion Police k3,this aboboyaa designs he dey wear

simbeann said:

fashion police!! Again! Don’t throw stones if u live in a glass house.

sirr_nesbitt was not impressed:

Who made him fashion police???...he should be arrested himself cos

succulent_missy_lolo also wrote:

Charlie am gonna burn all this ur look

Nana Ama McBrown: Charles Tamakloe Meets Pretty Actress; Fawns Over Her In Video

In a related story, Charles Tamakloe met Nana Ama McBrown and could not hold his joy upon seeing the pretty actress.

The popular fashion critic showered the veteran movie star with words of praise and said she smelled divine.

Nana Ama and Charles shared hugs which pleased many netizens as they were excited to see the pair get along well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh