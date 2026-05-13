An elderly Ghanaian woman who has been married and divorced three times expressed her desire to marry again

Big Mama, a Ghanaian woman in the UK, said for all three marriages, she was the one who initiated the divorce

She indicated that she does not regret divorcing all the men and looks forward to marrying another man in the future

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Big Mama, an elderly Ghanaian woman living in the United Kingdom (UK), said she would marry again even though she has married and divorced three different men.

According to the woman, she cannot tolerate bad behaviour, hence her divorce from three men.

Big Mama, a woman who has divorced three times, expresses a desire to remarry. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Big Mama indicated that in all three relationships, she was the one who initiated the divorce.

She recounted what led to the divorce of one of her former husbands.

"He was a disrespectful man. Always speaking to me anyhow and trying to dictate to me. I do not like people who will take your voice away from you in a relationship because I believe in democracy. Let us discuss issues instead of you dictating to me. So I divorced him."

The elderly woman said she has three children, but did not state which of the men fathered her offspring. Big Mama indicated that she loves her children regardless of how their fathers treated her.

Considering Big Mama's experience with men, one would think she would not marry again. However, when asked if she intended to settle down again with a man, Big Mama responded in the affirmative.

Big Mama explained that as a woman, she had needs, including that of companionship, which had to be satisfied. The mother of three said she was already in a long-distance relationship with a man in Ghana.

"Of course, I will marry again. Lumba sang a song and said, 'The food is sweet.' I will marry again. I have a partner in Ghana, but I don't mind where my next husband will come from. I am not bothered by what people do."

"I like the long distance because I won't go sleeping around. When we miss each other, my partner in Ghana can come to the UK, and I can also go to Ghana. I won't allow anybody to destroy my highlife with their funky," she added.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Divorcee flaunts massive transformation

Still on female divorcees, a Ghanaian woman sparked reactions online after she flaunted her massive transformation.

The lady made a post on TikTok reflecting on her time as a married woman and a divorcee.

A Ghanaian lady flaunts her transformation on TikTok after getting divorced. Photo credit: @queenfreda365

Source: TikTok

The post on the right, captioned "married," showed the woman looking unhappy in a white shirt and black jeans with her wedding ring on her finger.

The photo on the left, captioned "divorced," highlighted the woman's current reality, where she looked delighted and had radiant skin.

The photo of the woman as a divorcee made it clear that she had relocated outside the country, based on the winter jacket and scarf around her neck.

The woman did not disclose her intention or what prompted her to compare her life as a married woman to that of a divorcee.

Woman demands money from divorced husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a married Ghanaian woman had asked her husband to give her a huge amount as recompense for seeking a divorce.

The woman appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, where she claimed she had suffered enough with her husband, only for him to jilt her for another lady.

The Ghanaian woman wanted GH¢500,000 as compensation.

However, the man has pledged to give his estranged wife GH¢500 weekly.

Source: YEN.com.gh