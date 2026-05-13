A member of the New Patriotic Party has petitioned the FBI to investigate Amaro Shakur as a person of interest in the Ohene Kwame Frimpong case

The Asante Akyem North MP is reportedly being held in the Netherlands over allegations linked to money laundering and romance scam activities

Ghana’s Parliament said it is seeking official information from its diplomatic mission as the investigation unfolds abroad

A member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Ohene-Dei, has petitioned the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest Ghanaian blogger, Amaro Shakur, as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation linked to the detention of Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong in the Netherlands.

Ohene-Dei, who is a loyalist of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, made the appeal in a public message addressed to international investigative agencies.

An NPP supporter petitions FBI to arrest Amaro Shakur as a person of interest the Ohene Kwame Frimpong case. Photo credit: AMARO Shakur TV & Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: UGC

He urged them to consider questioning the Ghanaian blogger over his alleged proximity to the embattled MP.

“Hello FBI - Federal Bureau of Investigation and other international investigative agencies… you may want to get some interested people as witnesses in this case. As a good citizen of this country, I strongly recommend AMARO Shakur TV to you. He’s arguably the closest person to the MP… Kindly pick him up for interrogation if necessary," he wrote.

Why Ohene Kwame Frimpong was arrested

The development comes amid reports that Ohene Kwame Frimpong has been detained in the Netherlands on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, over allegations including money laundering and romance scams allegedly linked to a $32 million fraudulent scheme.

Ghana’s Parliament has acknowledged the reported detention of the MP and says it is engaging diplomatic channels through the country’s mission in the Netherlands to obtain full details of the case.

The FBI, a US federal law enforcement agency, has not publicly commented on the petition, while neither Amaro Shakur nor the blogger’s representatives have responded to the allegations or calls for interrogation.

The case continues to generate political and public debate in Ghana as investigations abroad progress.

Read the Facebook post below:

Andy Appiah-Kubi reacts to Ohene Frimpong's arrest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the former Asante Akim North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi, had urged the public to avoid rushing to judgement following the detention of Ohene Kwame Frimpong.

He stressed the importance of due process, noting that the law presumes innocence until proven guilty in court.

Appiah-Kubi also clarified that parliamentary immunity is limited and does not shield MPs from criminal investigation or prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh