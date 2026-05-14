NPP social media activist Nana Addo Nyame has reportedly been summoned by the CID to appear at its headquarters on May 14, 2026

The summons is allegedly linked to alleged comments he made about the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III

The development comes amid rising political tensions following recent remarks involving the traditional leader and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

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A social media activist, Nana Addo Nyame, known for his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly been summoned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to appear at its headquarters on May 14, 2026.

This is according to a social media post made by Dunkwa TV on May 14, 2026.

Nana Addo Nyame, an NPP social media activist, reportedly summoned by CID over alleged comments against the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Although details of the summons are not known, Addo Nyame is believed to have been invited over comments he allegedly made about the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III,

The statement made against the chief are said to have been deemed inappropriate and have stirred controversy within political and traditional circles.

The situation comes amid heightened political tensions following recent public remarks by the chief, who had previously criticised the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The opposition New Patriotic Party has not officially commented on the development, while the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service is yet to issue a detailed public statement.

Read the Facebook post below:

NPP lady warns Akyem Krontihene

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III, had incurred the displeasure of a young lady.

The lady took to social media to issue a stern caution to the chief not to mention Bawumia’s name again in his statements.

People who thronged to the comment section of the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions over the comments made by the chief.

Source: YEN.com.gh