Celebrated Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo paid a visit to the residence of the Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu as he showered blessings on him

After the visit, Yaw Dabo insisted that he is referred to as Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass and not Yaw Dabo or Yaw Dabo Cavani

This has caused massive stir on the internet as netizens question him over the sudden name change after the visit

Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has disclosed that after he paid a visit to the Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence, it resulted in a change in his name as he announced in a video.

Yaw Dabo in Muslim attire. Photo Source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Dressed in Muslim attire, he was spotted wearing an Arab headdress and a white thobe.

While at the Chief Imam's residence, he prayed with him. With his hand on Yaw Dabo's head, the Chief Imam bestowed blessings on him as he knelt down.

In a video, Yaw Dabo advised his fans and his fervent followers to desist from calling him Yaw Dabo or Yaw Dabo Cavani but insisted that he is referred to as Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass.

This has caused a massive stir in the comment section under the post as some wonder why the name change and whether Yaw Dabo is being serious about it.

Reactions as Yaw Dabo claims new name as he rocked Muslim attire to meet Chief Imam

ericsson_bhadass remarked:

Sheik Cavani❤️

scilla.aaaa stated:

Wo gye wo din

kaylah_tasha said:

Sheikh Ibrahim Cavani

ghpizzahdeblogger said:

If you like it or not the name can’t change. Still Yaw Dabo

mudasiruariffillah commented:

May ALLAH guide us all Sheikh Ibrahim Inyas

_abdul_jalil.1 stated:

You are blessed

sopoyo_aka_abrokyire7 said:

Hard work is the reason ❤️❤️❤️

Ghana Vs Uruguay: Yaw Dabo Meets Edinson Cavani, Shouts His Name To Give Him A Fist Bump, Video Warms Hearts

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has shared a memorable video of when he met Manchester United and Uruguayan player Edinson Cavani for the first time.

He met the striker ahead of the game between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

As a staunch Manchester United fan, meeting Cavani this close was a dream come true for Yaw Dabo.

