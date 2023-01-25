The Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II travelled with a long motorcade as he attended the relaunch of Star Beer in Kumasi on 25th January 2022

The king's convoy consisted of numerous luxurious cars which set tongues wagging on social media

Zionfelix shared a video of his arrival at the event, and many folks were impressed with his flamboyance while others felt it was too much

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the king of the Ashanti kingdom, was invited to the relaunch of Star Beer in Kumasi.

Asantehene Attends The Relaunch Of Star Beer In Kumasi Photo Source: zionfelix on Instagram, Manhyia Palace on Facebook

The Asantehene arrived at the event which took place on Wednesday, 26th January 2023, in grand style.

The king travelled with a long fleet of cars, consisting of numerous Toyota Land cruisers and other brands of vehicles. The video, however, did not show the exact brand of the other cars.

The Asantehene was accompanied by some of his distinguished servants who were colourfully dressed in beautiful Kente.

Otumfuo was well received by the event organizers as they had a red carpet laid out for him and his entourage to walk on.

The video sparked reactions on social media and left folks divided as some peeps admired Otumfuo's flamboyance whiles others felt the vehicles he travelled with were too many.

Otumfuo's Motorcade Sets Tongues Wagging

tommie._______said:

Nobody is complaining abt the convoy… let the president do it lol

desmaybruce commented:

Gyimi saaa see how fast your drivers can move to meet

adwubi2015 was impressed:

There comes my king

planefocus_photography wrote:

The battle of beer still in effect, club vs Star, and now it’s going to be Accra vs Kumasi. SMH

loisboama commented:

So those complaining about the convoy, when we say we sit on gold as Ashanti’s, were u expecting him to use tiko or matiz?

