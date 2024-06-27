The Ghana International School's graduation ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, seeing students like Goddy Bediako complete school

Some videos and photos from the graduation have surfaced online, and the elated students looked content and excited as they completed one chapter of their lives

There has been an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fellow students to the graduates as well as from proud family and friends

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the Ghana International School (GIS) held its much-anticipated graduation ceremony, marking a significant milestone for the class of 2024.

Among the graduates was Goddy Bediako, the son of Ghanaian millionaire and presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako. Along with his peers, he celebrated the conclusion of years of hard work in high school.

The event was a blend of joy and nostalgia as students bid farewell to their school days while looking forward to the future. The ceremony was filled with proud moments as graduates stylishly rocked their black and green graduation gowns.

Videos and photos from the graduation have surfaced on social media. The videos showed the students seated in their gowns as they enjoyed the ceremony. There was also a nice blend of traditional culture as a group of adowa dancers performed.

On the school's official Instagram page, fellow students, proud family members, and friends expressed their happiness for the graduates. One of the most prominent people in the mix was Damien Agyemang, the son of actress Jackie Appiah, who congratulated Goddy and wished him well.

Friends and family congratulate GIS students

McBrown attends graduation

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown attended the graduation of Mercy Asiedu's son and excitedly showed her support as he completed school.

The young boy, who McBrown referred to as her godson, wore a graduation gown on top of his school uniform as the excited actress recorded.

The actress blessed the young boy and wished that her own daughter, Baby Maxin, would also graduate in a similar fashion one day.

