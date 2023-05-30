Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has stated that her new show is the best entertainment show in the country

The Onua TV presenter made this claim while she was introducing Ofori Amponsah on her show

She added that since her show began, she has only had prominent artistes on her stage

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown left UTV's Showbiz unceremoniously in March 2023.

Her move to Media General's Onua TV surprised many, as she had earlier said she would not leave United Television.

Subsequently, McBrown has a new entertainment show on Onua TV, Onua Showtime, giving United Showbiz a run for its money.

Onua Showtime With McBrown's unveiling was one of the biggest and most watched entertainment show launches on TV.

On last week's episode, Nana Ama McBrown made some claims about her show that caught our attention.

According to her, Onua Showtime With McBrown is now the best entertainment show on our television screens.

She justified her assertion by saying that since she started the show, only musicians of a certain calibre have passed through as guests.

Since I started Onua Showtime, have you noticed that only prominent musicians come on the show? But today's own has overwhelmed me. Now the best entertainment show is Onua Showtime.

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's interview with Ofori Amponsah

As usual, McBrown received applause for how she expertly handled her guest, Ofori Amponsah, on her show.

Afua Agyapomaa said:

Ofori Amponsaa had to put on a concert to celebrate him❤

Adomako Nicholas commented:

Ofori Amponsah the legend ❤

Jerry Kyei wrote:

Ofori give us some great music again… Kwabena Yamoah nie.

