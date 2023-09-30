Lil Win attended his school's 5th-anniversary ceremony in the company of his mother and actress Afriyie Forson

Lil Win, his mum, and Afriyie Forson sat in the RSVP seat, but the actor's mother and Afriyie were approached by one of the event's organizers and were told to move

Minutes later, rapper Oseikrom Sikanii was spotted in the seat Lil Win's mother was formerly seated in, having a hearty chat with the actor and enjoying the program

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win, graced his school's 5th-anniversary celebration in the company of his mother and actress Afriyie Forson. The event, held at a prestigious venue, was a momentous occasion for the school and its community.

Lil Win seated with his mother and Oseikrom Sikanii Photo Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Lil Win, was in high spirits as he took his place alongside his mother and Afriyie Forson in the RSVP seat, reserved for special guests. Their presence added a touch of glamour to the already festive atmosphere.

However, moments into the event, an unexpected turn of events occurred. One of the event's organizers approached Lil Win's mother and Afriyie Forson, politely requesting them to change their seats. This surprising move left many attendees, as well as those watching the event unfold on social media, puzzled.

Minutes later, the popular Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii was spotted occupying the seat Lil Win's mother had initially occupied. He was engaged in a lively conversation with Lil Win himself, sharing laughter and enjoying the program together. This turn of events raised eyebrows among social media users, who questioned why Lil Win's mother and Afriyie Forson were asked to vacate their seats for another guest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Video of Lil Win seated with his mother:

Oseikrom later occupies the same seat:

Ghanians react to Lil Win's ceremony

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

borgnation_mc said:

So Lilwin earlier on the graduation ceremony was flanked on either side by his mom and Queen mother. The two women were made to vacate the seat for someone else and it turns out as this Oseikrom dude with his improper dressing style...tweaaaa

pinky_shoesgh commented:

@borgnation_mc Ghana just get money keke and you are respected than others

iam_emnel wrote:

Kyer3 s3 @oseikromsikanii_1 is he guest of honor anaa

Lady at Lil Win's ceremony causes stir

In another story, Lil Win, in a video, was spotted making his way to his school's 5th-anniversary ceremony, accompanied by a lady who caused a stir.

The lady caught the attention of social media users, who were taken aback by her hilarious frontal wig, whose edges covered a large part of her forehead.

Netizens camped in the comment section of the video, which was shared by Zionfelix on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh