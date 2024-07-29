Ghanaian broadcaster Hammer Nti has opened up about his frustrations with musicians using raunchy and extreme lyrics in their songs

He criticised Black Sherif's music Shut Up citing a line which has made him lose respect for the youngster

Hammer Nti's remarks about the Shut Up hitmaker have sparked mixed reactions on social media

A renowned radio broadcaster, Hammer Nti has shared his concern abou tthe increasing use of vulgarity in Ghanaian media and songs.

In a recent interviw with veternan gspel singer, Mc Abraham, the award-winning bradcaster bashed his colleagues and other media gatekeepers for fueling the trend.

Black Sherif in hot waters over vulgar lyrics Photo source: Instagram/BlackSherif, Instagram/Hammernti

Hammer Nti tears into Black Sherif

Accordfint to Hammer Nti, he has lost his respct for Black Sherif despite his high-striding success in and outside of Ghana's music market. On his Pure Fm show the broadcaster establihsed that,

There is a musician I liked. Of late he iritates me. Black Shrerif. He has lost my respect.

He said this in relation to a controversial line Black Sherif used in his hit song Shut Up. The broadcaster added that he kneew of a situation in which studnt used Black Sherif's vulgar line to address a teacher.

Hammer Nti bemoaned the National Media Commission, media owners ad other stakeholder for sitting aloof with regards to the increasing trend.

While Mc Abraham threw his weight behind Hammer Nti, the gospelinger establihsed that part of the blame must go to elders who encouraged their kids to be vulgar by mainstreaming it at home.

Ghanaians weigh in on Hammer Nti's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Hammer Nti's remakrs about Black Sherif choice of lyrics.

@Ozbonjnr said:

We don’t know him bro ..and he won’t add any value to Black sheriff art..it’s ok gate keepers

@AlbertSelby1 remarked:

You can also go make hit song and say’God is Great’ mento sebe..Simple

@Gyimiinaaa noted:

Does his respect add money to his pocket or increase his popularity…the time then black sheriff Dey suffer for hits nu then where he dey

Black Sherif thrills fans in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had performed at Blast Fest in Seattle, Washington, with videos of his lively performance causing a frenzy online.

In one of the videos, the Ghanian musician was seen reilshing the moment as he unpacked his catalogue of hits on the Blast fest stage in front of a 6500 audience.

