Afro-pop singer and Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay has added a new car to her growing fleet of cars

In a new post, the musician flaunted her new 2024-registered Range Rover customised in her name

The video caught the attention of many fans, who thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the artiste

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Wendy Shay has launched her new ride, a brand new Range Rover worth over a million cedis.

The new car registered this year has a custom number plate with the name of the musician's popular fanbase, "Shay Gang", inscribed on it.

The video shared by Wendy Shay as she walked to her new car has gained significant traction online.

Showing the new car to her fans online, the musician wrote in a post, "New Hit, New Ride. Holy Father ", referencing her latest single with reggae and dancehall superstar Ras Kuku.

YEN.com.gh can recall a song released in 2021 in which Wendy Shay asked Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere to give her tips on owning a new Range Rover.

Three years down the line, the musician is now a proud owner of the latest Range Rover edition. This comes only a few days after the musician turned 28 years old.

Netizens hail Wendy Shay for her strides

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Wendy Shay's new ride.

Wendy Shay donates to the Korle-Bu maternity ward

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay had returned to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where she was born, to celebrate her 28th birthday.

The musician donated several items, including baby suctioning machines and cots. She also settled the medical bills of children who share the same birthday as her.

