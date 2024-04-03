A Ghanaian man Jeffrey De Rapper has taken over social media with his record-breaking attempt for the longest rapping marathon by an individual

A video of him finishing a bottle of water at a go during his GWR attempt has gone viral as he attempts to rap for 80 hours from April 1-4, 2024

Many people have wished him well as others pray he emerges victorious in his attempt

Jeffrey De Rapper, a Ghanaian man embarking on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest rapping marathon by an individual known as a rap-a-thon, was captured finishing a bottle of water at a go in a video.

Jeffrey De Rapper at his GWR rap-a-thon attempt. Image Credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official and @jeffrey_de_.rapper

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian man Jeffrey De Rapper embarked on a GWR rap-a-thon attempt

In a video, Jeffrey De Rapper was seen taking a break from rapping as he put his microphone down and went on to quench his thirst.

He was captured drinking water from a stainless steel bottle, and he drank for a while as he finished its content.

After drinking, the instrumentals for dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Into The Future was being played in the background and he went straight into rapping his made-up lyrics.

According to a flier shared by Jeffrey De Rapper on his Instagram page, he is set to embark on the record-breaking attempt from April 1-4, 2024, by rapping for 80 hours.

Below is a video from the GWR rap-a-thon attempt by Jeffrey De Rapper.

Reactions as Jeffrey De Rapper finished a bottle of water at a go in a video

Below are the views of Ghanaians on the GWR attempt of Jeffrey De Rapper:

addisonsmilin said:

I thought we ended everything in February

mrsoltaybanks said:

Unemployment is the cause of all these!

fashionvault___ said:

I know I am about to hear something I haven’t heard before cos eeeiiiiiiii

harold_aj said:

You wan overtake Eminem with this?

hawa.hilda said:

He is very good

official_lil_sweet said:

Is he by any chance supposed to take a break like water break during the challenge?

iamemefa5 said:

I wish him all the best.

ghanawitchesassociation said:

We Dey your back….

Below are details of Jeffrey De Rapper's GWR rap-a-thon attempt.

