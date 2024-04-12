Endurance Grand and her DWP colleagues have expressed how much they miss their colleague Lisa Quama

Lisa recently relocated to the US, putting the educational journey she had begun in Ghana on hold

Fans who also felt the same way added their voices to Endurance Grand and her colleagues to make their case known

In March, renowned Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama of the DWP Academy was spotted at Times Square in New York.

The young professional dancer who had begun her university education in Ghana is believed to have relocated to the US.

She is also believed to be leading the DWP chapter in the US and can be credited for the chapter's recent incremental strides.

Endurance Grand implores Lisa Quama to return

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Endurance Grand and her colleagues expressed how much they had missed Lisa Quama.

A member of the DWP Academy's US chapter, currently in Ghana, asked the dancers from Ghana which of their colleagues from the US they would love to see.

Endurance Grand leveraged the opportunity to send Lisa Quama a message imploring her to come back home. Other colleagues, including Big Kumz and Liya Dances, followed suit.

Fans react as DWP members beg Lisa Quama to come home

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the message from DWP Academy members to Lisa Quama.

Hàjìà ùñďèm❤️ said:

The lady with the phone is she Real cash's sister cox eiii... the Kwame Nkrumah shape is the same

miss.emmy_7 wrote:

Kumz se school is reopening soon….… It’s his aggressiveness for me….@Lisa Quama please we are on our knees

ROZITA noted:

Lisa Quama come back wai

Unusual~chichi♥️ commented:

Lisa needs to go back homeam planning to visit Ghana

OUC added:

@Lisa Quama come home the family misses you We beg wai but finish your tour in peace first just know you've been missed

Lisa Quama speaks about her relationship status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lisa Quama's relationship status, as recounted by the viral dancer.

The dancer unveiled her religious stance, saying she was in a relationship with Jesus and is not interested in getting married or engaging in a flirtatious relationship.

