Glitch Africa is gearing up to release the second season of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast show

It appears the show will not return with Ama Burland and Gisella who gained significant traction only with their first stint

A video promo for the new season shared by Efia Odo without the two co-hosts has sparked mixed reactions online

Ghanaian content creators Ama Burland and Gisella have reportedly been taken off Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

Ama Burland and Gisella Amponsah replaced with new hosts on Glitch Africa's podcast. Photo source: EfiaOdo, PrincessBurland

Source: Facebook

The influencers were paired with Efia Odo for the show's first season. The trio became a phenomenon as several episodes of the show continued to go viral.

Scores of celebrities including Medikal, Shatta Wale and Camidoh were among the guests who appeared in the show's first season.

In a new post, Glitch Africa shared a promotional shoot for the show's second instalment. The video featured two of Ghana's viral sensations Adjoa Tasha and Rose Owusu Konadu.

The video has stoked a significant frenzy online as fans obsess over what could have happened to Efia Odod's former colleagues.

Neither Ama Burland nor Gisella have spoken about the show's new direction. The two influencers have moved on pushing their projects.

Last year, Ama Burland was announced as the new host of 3Music TV's cooking show, Chef It Up. The show was initially hosted by pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, who is rumoured to be leaving the network.

Ama Burland and Gisella's exit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ama Burland and Gisella's exit from the RBC podcast show.

@_girllikeabena said:

The back story is that Gisella and Ama said they didn’t want to be on the show the next season. Rest.

@El_Toro____ wrote:

Producers are tired of hearing my father my father from Gisela

@Mia_Neesaonline remarked:

"I think the show was designed to be seasonal. New season. New set. Same host. Perfection. We don't want to hear same confessions every season."

@Access_rahman shared:

"Just as much as I don’t like Gisela’s nose, she can’t be replaced on that show tbh 🤷🏽‍♂️😁."

@KSnetne added:

"Sounds like some drama brewing behind the scenes! Can’t wait to hear the backstory, spill the tea!"

Source: YEN.com.gh