Renowned socialite DR UN has criticised Sarkodie, saying the rapper has a stunted career

The socialite established that Sarkodie's strides locally cannot make him eligible for a Grammy award

Dr UN's biting remarks have caused a stir online as fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie was the first African rapper to receive BET's Best International Flow award.

From his first single, Baby, in 2009 to his latest project, Championship, the 38-year-old rapper has amassed over a hundred awards locally and abroad.

Despite his high-striding career spanning nearly three decades, the rapper constantly faces criticisms from some Ghanaians, including Dr UN, who consider him to be underachieved because of his Grammy snub over the years.

Dr UN criticises Sarkodie

Dr UN gained significant traction after he fooled numerous Ghanaian celebrities, including Sarkodie, who thought he was a high-class diplomat with the United Nations.

In a recent interview, Dr UN called Sarkodie a Twi artist, establishing that his inability to use a globally acknowledged dialect in his songs is the cause of his stunted worldwide success and failure to win a Grammy award.

"Dr UN is a PHD holder. I've crossed many borders and worked with many international organisations. Sarkodie has not reached. He is only a Twi artiste."

Ghanaians react to video of Dr UN's criticising Sarkodie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr UN's message to Sarkodie.

@SolomonAbugah said:

Sarkodie never had Grammy but he got BET, talk about that to, just be positive a little.

@styles_jp8 wrote:

Not local ooo international PHD holder hold their necks my boss

@Khojo_HazardCR7 commented:

Literally the only person sarkodie cannot touch in this country because he got receipts

@BAIDENGH remarked:

Until Sark return the Ghc50 alumi bottle, Dr UN go press en neck whenever he get the opportunity

Efya hails Sarkodie for changing her career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Jane Awindor, popularly known as Efya, had opened up about her relationship with rapper Sarkodie and his influence on her music career.

Speaking to DJ Slim, Efya revealed that Sarkodie advised her to prepare for competition and criticism when you rise to the top of the music industry.

