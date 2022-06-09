Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy has been hailed by Larruso for making his 'Killy Killy' remix a success

Larruso gave details of how the 'Putuu' crooner went all out to make the remix a success, including bringing on board Kwesi Arthur

Larruso gained popularity in the Ghanaian music space in 2019 after he released his hit song 'Killy Killy'

Upcoming dancehall star Larruso has rained praises on Livingstone Etse Satekla, best known as Stonebwoy, for making the remix of his 'Killy Killy' song possible.

Larruso talked about how committed Stonebwoy was, from working on his verse as soon as possible to helping bring Kwesi Arthur on board.

Larruso (L) worked with Stonebwoy (R) on the 'Killy Killy' remix @LarrusoOfficial; @stonebwoyburniton

Stonebwoy wey do the magic. My manager sent the song to him [Stonebwoy]. The song was popping up everywhere. People were posting it. Stonebwoy was in UK and my manager sent him the song. He saw it but he was [busy] so Blakk Cedi also put energy into that move. When Stonebwoy came [to Ghana], that day he arrived, he worked on his verse, [he] made a short video and posted it. It was everywhere. Kwesi Arthur saw it and he also linked up. I felt like at that moment, God was blessing me.

Larruso has said that the song is his biggest so far, fetching him money from campus gigs.

Killy Killy remix was big for me. I would say that is my biggest song so far. The SRC shows, they [SRC executives] have given me money. I am not rich but I am comfortable.

Larruso Talks About DJ Khaled's Endorsement, Says Burna Boy Is His Mentor

In other news, Larruso has named African giant Burna Boy as his mentor, stating that he relates to the Nigerian musician a lot.

Larruso said that he sees a reflection of himself in Grammy winner's beginnings, adding that they faced similar struggles.

Burna Boy [is] very deep. He was also making dancehall music in Nigeria and he didn’t get that attention. It relates to me that much. Burna Boy inspires me a lot because today Burna dey everywhere. Who no know Burna? The beginning [of a music career] is always very hard. When I was freestyling, people knew me so [in my neighbourhood] my friends told me to go make music so we had to find a studio. Back then we didn’t know that you for settle then things so we went there and [even] to get the money to pay to record [was a challenge].

He also revealed that the highlight of his career was when he was endorsed by DJ Khaled after he performed with the American record producer at the 'From Milan With Love: Next Gen' virtual concert.

DJ Khaled endorsing me was very big for me because then I was facing challenges. [I was] like am I doing this right? I didn’t know if I was doing it right but I knew people loved me. They were saying I be hard [then things] but DJ Khaled mentioning my name was crazy.

YEN had earlier reported that Larruso would be working with rapper Sarkodie on a project later this year. Larruso made this disclosure while recounting his first encounter with the 'Adonai' hitmaker, when he was in his early teens and his request to collaborate with the rapper was laughed off.

