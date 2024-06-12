The Recording Academy has announced its new plans to establish Grammy Africa

This comes after endless conversations and consultations between the Academy's executives and key stakeholders across the continent

The Academy's decision to leave Ghana out of the front runners for its new plans has caused a stir among many Ghanaian music executives and fans

Last year, the Recording Academy rolled out its plans for the African continent after years of backlash from music industry executives and fans.

At the 66th Grammys, Africa received its own category for the first time in the Recording Academy's 65-year history - Best African Performance.

Tyla winning the inaugural award set the stage for the Academy to unroll its new plans for the continent.

Dentaa Amoateng speaks on the Grammy's new Africa plans

On June 11, The Recording Academy announced its plans to create an African version of the prestigious award scheme.

This comes after the Academy signed special agreements with its African stakeholders, including Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

Ghana missed the chance to be one of the founding members of the Grammy's African leg despite several visits from the Recording Academy's top executives, including Harvey Mason Jr and Panos A Panay.

This means that Ghana, unlike the four founding countries, won't be able to host the award ceremony or have a Grammy centre set up in the country.

In a recent interview, Ghana's Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, who was a senior consultant to the Recording Academy's efforts to foray into Africa, explained why Ghana was left of Grammy's African plans.

She said there were conversations, but the final agreement between the country and the Academy wasn't signed. She explained further, saying,

I think its more of resources. There are a few things that the country will need to be part of this. Looking at everything that's happening right now in Ghana, it wasn't feasible.

The Recording Academy's Panos A Panay has established the Grammy's Africa branch, will "foster a truly global music community where creators at every stage of their careers and from every corner of the world have the resources and support they need to thrive."

