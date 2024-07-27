Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, Nigerian singer Davido, and many other stars made a video congratulating Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy on his graduation

The video compilation was played at his graduation party that was held at the African Regent Hotel on July 26, 2024, the same day as his graduation

The video melted the hearts of many people who applauded the stars for naming the Bhim Nation Leader's day memorable

Many stars made touching videos congratulating Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy for graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Kudus, Stonebwoy, and Davido in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @westham, @stonebwoy and @davido

Source: Instagram

Many stars congratulate Stonebwoy on his graduation

At his graduation party that was held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, a video compilation of many stars across the African continent congratulating Stonebwoy was played.

The video started with Grammy-nominated Nigerian artist Davido congratulating Stonebwoy on behalf of himself and the 30BG crew.

"Love to my niece, my nephew (Catherine Jidula Satekla, L Janam Joachim Satekla) and my in-law, your beautiful wife (Dr Louisa Satekla), keep extending barriers and keep making others mad. Legend!" Davido said.

Comedian Michael Blackson followed up with a lovely message about how proud he was of him and how schooling in GIMPA was not an easy feat.

Nigerian musician Odumodublvck was awed that Stonebwoy furthered his education without letting him know. In jest, he said that he could even be the president of Ghana and referred to Stonebwoy as a champion.

Ghanaian professional footballer and West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus congratulated Stonebwoy. In his message, he said that he appreciated the Bhim Nation leader for the incredible efforts he put into putting himself, his family, and Ghana on the map.

"1Gad, congrats with your graduation. I know it's not easy being a musician travelling to and fro, different countries, like you do putting in efforts to better your craft. I have always been a big admirer and a fan of your craft and adding educaiton and stuff like this to it even makes it more beautiful and nice as a whole."

Other heartwarming messages came from Jamaican artiste Jamiel, actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown, actress Juliet Ibrahim, and the Flagbearer of the New Force Nana Kwame Bediako.

Video of star congratulating Stonebwoy on his graduation.

Stonebwoy cuts giant music-themed cake at his graduation party

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy graduated on Friday, 26, 2024, from GIMPA, and to commemorate the special day, he held a graduation party.

Many friends, family, and well-wishers were in attendance, and the giant cake that was cut awed many people who admired its beauty.

Many people applauded the baker for their creativity, while others congratulated him in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh