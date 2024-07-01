Artise Maame Performs With Ogidi Brown In Italy, Fans Spray Her With Dollars
- The mother of Ogidi Brown, Artise Maame was spotted in Italy performing her viral hit Way3 Twan
- Artise Maame's performance excited her fans, who decided to spray her and Ogidi Brown with cash
- The video of the performance posted online attracted scores of fans who admire the artiste and her son
After failing her Guinness World Record attempt, Artise Maame dropped her first record, which went viral after a teaser surfaced online.
The viral hitmaker gained significant traction after she was spotted dozing off during her live attempt.
A video of her performing her debut single in Modena, Italy, has surfaced online.
Artise Maame performs with Ogidi Brown
Artise Maame, the Ghanaian viral hitmaker, lives abroad with her music executive son, Ogidi Brown.
The musician behind the viral hit Wa y3 Twan has already performed in numerous European cities, including Hamburg.
In Modena, Artise Maame performed with her son as part of the billed acts to usher in the headline artiste, Amakye Dede.
Fans react to Artise Maame's performance
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Artise Maame's performance in Modena, Italy.
Yaa Kaakyire Wirekoa said:
I was enjoying the song until artist maame started picking the money nipa sunsum ne sika ampa lol
Bright Amo wrote:
This woman is spiritually counting all the money dropping on her
Awewe Mariam noted:
Eeeei Artist mama wo sika sem ay3 twaaannn dodo you are picking the money on the floor while’s performing ♀️♀️Eb3i
Mayqueen Annang commented:
Like joke like joke this song is going places ooo awww looking at her and her son is so admiring may every parent live to enjoy whatever they have laboured for
Artise Maame speaks after GWR attempt
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Artise Maame, who embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest chew-a-thon, had opened up about how she almost lost her life practising for her attempt.
She talked about how her jaws ached from practising for two weeks ahead of the official attempt and how she came down with hypoglycemia, which led to her getting hospitalised.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
