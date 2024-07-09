Endurance Grand was a recipient of an award at the 2024 Trendupp Awards, which was held in Nigeria

The DWP dancer won the award for the Force of Influence (International) category at the event

Endurance Grand took to social media to express her gratitude following her latest achievement

Nigerian-born Ghanaian Dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, known popularly as Endurance Grand, was honoured with an award at the 2024 Trendupp awards event on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Endurance Grand Photo source: @endurancegrand

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand wins award in Nigeria

Endurance Grand won the award for the Force of Influence (International) category at the event, which took place at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

The dancer won the award for being a dedicated content creator who commanded the highest influence in the international social media space between March 2023 and March 2024.

Endurance Grand, who attended the award ceremony in brown African Agbada attire with a beautiful design, was accompanied by two of her DWP Academy colleagues, Demzy and King Nature.

Following the award win, the dancer took to social media to express her gratitude to her fans and DWP Academy. She shared a video of herself at the event with a message for the team and fans.

Sharing the video, she wrote,

"Blessings Unfolding , Grateful for the journey and the impact felt through my craft and personality. My heart is filled with so much Joy and gratitude knowing what I do brings Joy and Inspiration to the young and Old Generation that push themselves regardless of the circumstances to believe in the dream. Thank you, @thisistrendupp, for the recognition. To my Family @dwpacademy, I’m forever thankful for the constant lessons , encouragement and support; I love you. To My GRANDGEES MHERNNN FOR LIFE ! Now….. onto the next !!"

The Trendupp Awards is an annual event that recognises content creators, influencers, and brands that have impacted the social media community through creative content, disruptive movements, collaborations, and campaigns on various social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Endurance Grand for winning the award

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media regarding Endurance Grand winning an award in Nigeria.

@biskitworld commented:

"Congratulations, you are an inspiration."

@hani_hanette commented:

"Aww. This is beautiful"

@light_and_lov commented:

"001 of Dance nobody come close I mean no body."

@corban167 commented:

"The fact that this is the first nomination and you are the one that won.#HISTORY✍️#Makes me soo happy and proud of you Grand. Indeed, God sees your hardworks, sacrifices and impactful efforts..Stay tuned many more are on the way coming IJN."

Endurance Grand flaunts her Nigerian heritage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand, famed for her viral dance steps, showcased her Nigerian heritage.

In a recent video, she showcased her Nigerian heritage to fans who were pleased to see that side of her.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh