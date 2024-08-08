Nhyira Okyere Marfo, a member of the gospel music collective Team Eternity, was reported dead on August 7

Multiple accounts about the singer's death have surfaced online as fans continue to seek answers

The viral urban music group has issued a statement about the unfortunate news as they navigate the trying times

Ghanaian singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo, a beloved member of the gospel group Team Eternity, has passed away.

The singer performed with the collective three days before news of her untimely death surfaced on social media.

Several reports of the events leading to the singer's death have popped up online as fans continue to deconstruct the tragedy in the Team Eternity camp.

Team Eternity issues statement on Nhyira's death

On August 8, Team Eteternty shared a brief release confirming Nhyira's death. The singer was a staunch member of the collective and was featured in several of their hit performances, which have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

In their press release, the group said,

Grief-stricken and heartbroken as we are, yet we turn to the Lord from whom all comfort flows. We trust in him who knows the end from the beginning and take refuge in HIs promise that Surely I am with you always to the very end of the age."

Nhyira's death came almost a year after the collective's singer, Kevin Adiamah, was laid to rest.

Ghanaians react to Nhyria Marfo's demise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the tragedy in Team Eternity's camp.

@YawAdu_Ampomah said:

May her soul Rest in Peace. God strengthen her family and the team

@Dom91204346 wrote:

Wishing you strength and comfort as you grieve the loss of Nhyira Marfo. May her soul rest in peace.

@manjerry_ noted:

This is heartbreaking 💔. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️

Man attempts to deconstruct Nhyira's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian content creator who witnessed what has become the late Nhyira Okyere's last performance had attempted to crack the mystery surrounding the singer's death.

He shared a horrific and unpopular account of the singer's demise, claiming it was as a result of food poisoning.

