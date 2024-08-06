Portia Asare Boateng has opened up about the challenges in Kumawood and the apparent death of the Kumasi movie industry

The actress blamed the decline of the industry's vibrance on hatred from colleague movie stars and attempts to pull others down

She recounted personal experiences with extreme attempts to bring her downfall about but declined to mention specific names

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare Boateng, in an interview with Ahodwo TV, opened up about the significant challenges within the Kumawood movie industry and what has accounted for the sharp decline.

She pointed out that hatred and lack of unity among colleagues are key reasons for the decline of the Kumasi movie industry.

Portia Asare discussed how negative behaviour and attempts to sabotage fellow actors have created a toxic environment. According to her, this has led to a decrease in the production and quality of Kumawood films.

She shared her own experiences of being targeted by peers, describing extreme measures taken to undermine her. She alleged that these attempts included professional, personal, and spiritual attacks. However, she chose not to name specific individuals.

Her interview has sparked reactions from Kumawood movie lovers, expressing sadness at the decline in the Kumawood movie scene.

Portia Asare's Kumawood comments sparks reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EL Jennifer said:

"This is why I don’t get close to people these days oo,am always at work or my house and it’s giving me peace of mind…no friends"

Dennis Da Menace said:

"Kumasi people like juju too much … too much hatred for each other"

Edgesman commented:

"Agya koo’s era wasn’t like this, but from liwin times everything went bad"

Andy_official03 commented:

"It's true oo if Portia is saying that de3 a den e don cast 😂😂"

