Popular Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash has shared a video of a date she went with a street hawker

Afua Nash, who indicated in the video that she wanted to put a smile on the face of a random person, first took the woman for a pedicure and sponsored their lunch date

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian TikToker Afua Nash, celebrated on the app for her eating prowess, has warmed hearts after exhibiting kindness to a street hawker.

Afua Nash, who indicated in a video that she had always desired to put a smile on a stranger's face, stormed the streets and bumped into the street hawker.

Afua Nash is taking a street hawker on a date and spoils her with food and drinks. Image source: Afua Nash

Source: TikTok

She introduced herself and asked the woman selling limes and lemons a few questions, including how much she earned in a day and how long she had been in business.

Afua Nash decided to delve deeper into the woman's personal life and asked when she last went on a lunch date or had a pedicure. To her astonishment, the woman stated that she had never had any of these before, prompting Afua to carry out her plans.

The Ghanaian TikToker took her to a pedicure salon, gave her a treat, changed her clothes, and then had lunch with her. After their lunch date, Afua Nash gave her some money.

The woman was so happy and expressed her profound gratitude to Afua.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Afua Nash

Afua Nash's gesture touched netizens who saw the video. They took to the comment section to hail her for making the day of the street hawker.

@Michael

"Afua i never knew you are a good person like this God will bless you ohk."

@FATASH_DON 1 wrote:

"I wish I have money to do the same thing on my birthday."

@3diadiaa wrote:

"Awww my sis did so well."

@Nana Yhaa wrote:

"Afua may u never luck kk God bless u."

@Queen viggy wrote:

"See,may the good Lord grant you all your heart desires."

@Ɔkɔdiɛ wrote:

"I watched this video to the very end aww the mapaakyɛw medaa ase party got me emotional. May God bless and strengthen you to do more stay bless."

