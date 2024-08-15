A recent video of a Ghanaian catholic priest singing King Paluta's hit song Aseda has trended online

The priest was officiating a wedding in church when he was led to perform the infectious hit song

Reports indicate that the priest has apologised for misbehaviour after a letter from him surfaced online

King Paluta's viral hit song Aseda, which helped him win the TGMA Best New Artiste Of The Year award, has landed a Catholic priest in trouble.

The priest, Reverend Father Peter Kusi Twumasi, went viral after a video showed him singing the song heartily during a wedding ceremony he was officiating.

In the viral video, he raised the song while preaching forgiveness to the new couple.

Priest apologises for singing King Paluta's song

While many fans of King Paluta's song fell in love with the Reverend Father's gesture, his higher-ups were unhappy with his actions.

In a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, the priest - who acts as the rector of St. Stephen Rectorate in Bodomase within the Konongo-Mampong Diocese - rendered his heartfelt apology.

The letter addressed to the National Liturgical Commission states:

"I let my guard down and allowed a secular influence to enter our sacred space. I realise now that my mistake has caused offence and confusion, and for that, I am truly sorry."

Peeps react to Father Peter's apology

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Father Peter's apology for singing Aseda in church.

angel_of_love100k remarked:

"Stop the hypocrisy cos this song is not bad to sing at church. Gyataanumfoc Wei de3 moy3 bi paaa. Pastor chill wai na in heaven there is no boyfriend 😂so allow me make I just have fun in"

payceefranklynmusic noted:

"Eii eii eii. Ehard ooo 😂. Just go Dema church weddings and listen to songs played at the reception. Lolz . No stress"

mz_naaodey wrote:

"The same reason I stopped going to church...I was staying in the same house with one of the church elders...this man will beat and insult the wife and still preach in church....I couldn't take it 😢😢"

i_am_goldyn said:

"Sorry for what exactly?? Religion be holding y'all captive"

Mentally challenged man dances to King Paluta's hit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mentally challenged man had been spotted dancing excitedly to King Paluta's Aseda in a viral video.

When he heard the song playing, the man stormed the streets and danced his heart out, impressing the onlookers with his dancing prowess.

