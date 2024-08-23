King Paluta has addressed the controversy sparked by his decision to perform for the New Patriotic Party

Some Ghanaians who expect him to be neutral as a public figure criticised him for selling himself to the NPP

The Makoma hitmaker established that the performance was strictly business and had nothing to do with his political influence

Ghanaian singer King Paluta was spotted with the National Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, while he was on a campaign tour in Kumasi.

The singer was also one of several entertainers who performed at a recent NPP rally with the party's leaders present.

Ghanaians heavily chastised King Paluta for endorsing the New Patriotic Party with his actions.

According to the Makoma hitmaker, his decision to perform for the NPP was more professional than political.

Speaking to Kwadwo Sheldon on Convo with the Head, King Paluta said he expected Ghanaians to be happy for his strides. In the interview, he said,

"I always send money. The monies we pay are not small amounts. If I were to send GH₵50k to my video director for videos. I'll have to pay a huge amount as charges. So why will I turn down an opportunity to recoup."

Fans react to King Paluta's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's defence for associating with the NPP.

Original Umar Harris 1 said:

"now you're communicating."

KWAKU GALAXY 🇬🇭🇬🇧 wrote:

"They don't know. Music is business so even if Kwaku bonsam invite you to perform for the gods go and get your money 😁."

kwabinaassiamahsa remarked:

"I can see that Paluta will vote for JM 🤣🤣."

Boateng Samuel commented:

"i like your talk. We are not enemies ..."

On God🙏 added:

"Forget about NDC supporters must everyone be a member of their party"

King Paluta lauds priest's performance of his song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta had empathised with the Catholic priest who was forced to apologise for performing his hit song Aseda during a wedding mass.

King Paluta emphasised that his song was not vulgar as it preached forgiveness and gratitude towards God.

