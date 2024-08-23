Keche Joshua, a member of the Ghanaian hiplife duo Keche, has shared his frustrations with King Paluta whom they recently collaborated with

The hiplife rapper bashed King Paluta and his team for ignoring all requests to seek their help in promoting their collaboration

Fans thronged the comments to share their thoughts on Keche Joshua's plights

Ghanaian hiplife star King Paluta has landed on the bad side of the multiple award-winning hiplife duo Keche.

A member of the group, Joshua, took to social media to express his frustrations with King Paluta and his team.

In a video shared online, Keche Joshua recounted the genesis of their recent collaboration with King Paluta.

According to him, the Makoma hitmaker was elated to work with them, but his stance changed after they released the collaboration.

He bemoaned rising artistes like King Paluta for their attitude towards senior colleagues and called him disrespectful.

"We did a collaboration with King Paluta and he never posted it. I reached out to his team, and they told me they can't use King Paluta's pages to promote our song."

Ghanaians react to Keche's plights

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Keche Joshua's frustrations with King Paluta.

Nigma Isaac said:

"KECHE Global is like your song with paluta secof eno blow that bi why he no want post am, I can understand him !"

Ohemaa Kisha remarked:

"Leave it to Joshua to be upfront!I love it!Keep pushing King!#YAA❤️❤️❤️ God bless you guys!Nana Nana Bessah GH keep working with them!They will go far!"

Lennos Laryea wrote:

"You disrespected tinny some time a go them take do you .you dey complain,"

Panta Peezy shared:

"One one Two two hits but u guys go feature am. Masa go sit down. Somebody get hit nor u wan feature am. Next time"

Kwesy Creck noted:

"one hit p3 na everybody dey rush for feature...Ghanaians who taught u dat??? dah be how he go do you"

StarGee Turner added:

"Shut up fold your arms and watch. People should learn to know times and seasons changes. Pressure them all come pass."

