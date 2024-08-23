Seasoned Ghanaian musician D-Black has opened a new restaurant and bar, La Maison, in the capital, Accra

Famous blogger GhHyper visited the space and gave fans a view of the beautiful space and encouraged visitors

Many people in the comment section applauded D-Black, while others gushed over the beautiful space he set up

Rapper D-Black has launched his new branch of La Maison Accra, and he was spotted hanging out with famous blogger GhHyper.

GhHyper hangs out with D Black at his new La Maison space. Image credit: @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

GhHyper hangs out with D Black

In the video, D Black welcomed GhHyper back from the USA after covering various events there, including Afronation USA, among others.

Upon arrival, he visited the newly opened restaurant and bar, La Maison, owned by D-Black, who recently made peace with rapper Medikal and gave his fervent Instagram followers an inside view of the beautiful space.

The famous blogger, who is a father of one, was excited to see the new space, and he encouraged people to visit.

Below is the video of D-Black's La Maison space:

Reactions to D-Black's La Maison space

Many people in the comment section applauded D-Black for the beautiful space, which they admired in the video GhHyper posted on his Instagram page.

Below are the lovely reviews from Ghanaians on the newly opened La Maison space:

ameyaw112 said:

"Eii you go already? How I go get the dollars? @ghhyper1"

archipalago said:

"Big Up yourself Dee 👏Desmond Blackmore the No1 hustler from GH 💯

odo_wan said:

"Any cleaning Job available there? I can clean and wash plate in exchange of Grouper fish and Rice 😂😂😂"

mike_dels said:

"I want to be like Gh hyper, when I grow up 💚"

celebritynurse20 said:

"Ghhyper 🔥🔥🔥 God bless 🙌 you so much you be realest 🙌🙌🙌"

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

"Hyper Dey show his watch 😍😍😍"

reginald_bossman said:

"Business mindset only @dblackgh"

kingsberg0887 said:

"That’s a huge space… thumbs up @dblackgh"

Nhyiraba Kojo flaunts million-dollar nightclub

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nhyiraba Kojo, after building a nightclub in Accra and Takoradi, put up another one in Cape Coast.

The celebrated musician said the building was almost completed upon a two-plot piece of land near OLA in the Central Region.

He said the project was expected to be completed in August, so it could be used during the Fetu Afahye festival in September.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh