Jimmy Butler has been spotted jamming to KiDi's new song Lomo Lomo which features Black Sherif

The basketball player shared a Spotify screenshot of the song playing on his phone, exciting many Ghanaians

The song, which was released on July 31, 2024, has received massive airplay since its release, and Ghanaians are excited to see an NBA star jump on the hype train

Popular NBA star Jimmy Butler has shown his love for Ghanaian music by jamming to KiDi's latest track, 'Lomo Lomo,' which features Black Sherif.

The basketball player shared a Spotify screenshot of the song playing on his phone on his Instagram story. This act has excited many Ghanaians, who are thrilled to see an international sports figure appreciating Ghanaian music.

The song, 'Lomo Lomo,' was released on July 31, 2024, and has been a massive hit since its debut. With its catchy melody, the love song has quickly climbed the charts, dominating airwaves. This is Black Sherif and KiDi's first collaboration together which has made the feature even more worthwhile as music lovers have been calling for the pair to work together.

Butler's endorsement has added a new level of excitement around the song. Fans in Ghana and beyond have taken to social media to express their joy.

Jimmy Butler's endorsement excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

1GOODBoY4 said:

"Good song de3 Kidi oooo that wele sebe guy se jonn"

Brafii2000 commented:

"Kidi has always been the globes fav"

DesmondPetoa said:

"Good one for Kidi, the song is really easy to learn and sing along.Blacko's verse was an interesting one, and also both musicians are international artists 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ghana music to the F***king world"

