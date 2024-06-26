Lisa Quama: DWP Viral Dancer Opens Up About Her Biggest Paycheck: "Something Like 6 Figures"
- Dancer Lisa Quama has recounted her journey to becoming one of Ghana's most successful viral stars
- In a recent interview, the viral star opened up about the impact that has had on her life as a 21-year-old
- The viral dancer shared an experience from a gig abroad which earned her as much as a million cedis
Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama recently surprised her mum with an SUV car gift worth over GH₵500K.
The 21-year-old DWP Academy star gained much traction as fans shared their speculation about her wealth.
In a recent interview, Lisa Quama opened up about the evolution and earnings of her dance career.
Lisa Quama talks about her biggest paycheck
According to Lisa Quama, she forayed into dancing as a form of evading punishment from her seniors.
Despite her dancing career being a happy accident, the viral star's career has already begun to pay off. She is currently one of the most sought-after names in the country and abroad.
In her recent interview, Lisa Quama disclosed that she had made a lot from her dancing career and recounted a moment in her career that earned her an amount in the range of six figures.
Speaking to TV3, Lisa Quama shyly disclosed,
I've earned so much. That's all I'll say. You know, six figures. Yeah. That was an international one, by the way.
The viral star, who has now taken dance as her full-time job despite studying at the University, relived her US tour, which got her to host dance classes in seven states, including Dallas, where she ended the run on a high-striding note.
Lisa Quama opens up about her dream career
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama, the first female choreographer from Ghana to be verified on TikTok, had shared what her future would have looked like if she hadn't begun her dance career.
She established that dancing was something she chanced upon on her way to becoming a chartered accountant. The DWP star added that she is enrolled in the University to ensure her chartered accounting dream comes to fruition.
