Lisa Quama has become the first female Ghanaian dancer to get the verification badge on TikTok

This comes a few months after Dance God Lloyd celebrated the same milestone, being the first Ghanaian dancer to get the badge

The dancer shared her new milestone online

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh about Lisa Quama's new feat and its potential career impact

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quma has etched her name in history books as she becomes the first female dancer to be verified on TikTok.

With 2.6 million followers and 70 million likes, the dancer is one of Ghana's most sought-after choreographers and influencers.

Fans took to social media to hail Lisa after she shared her excitement online.

Lisa Quama makes history on TIkTok

DWP Academy dancer Lisa Quama has achieved one of the highest honours on social media with her TikTok verification.

While creators with verification badges do not earn from the platform, their credibility boosts their rating with brands over creators without the badge.

Entertainment analyst and marketing expert Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh that TikTok verification has very little to do with Lisa Quama's follower count or reach.

The platform looks at how active, authentic, unique, and notable the account is. And for Lisa who recently shared an experience with fraudulent accounts, the verification badge will come in handy. And you can also expect that her rate card will be revised accordingly.

While some fans hailed her, others used the opportunity to revisit her boss's snidely reaction to Dancegod Loyd's milestone.

Netizens react to Lisa Quama's new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lisa Quama's feat as the first female dancer to be verified on TikTok.

@_BiGALIEN_ said:

Ver ver ver!!!!!! Those who didn’t sign the contract must be shaking

@thegeorgeperry wrote:

If Quables see, he go worry you oo

@Veeh_hhh remarked:

Yayyyyyyy My baby got verified on TikTok Congratulations

Endurance Grand crosses eight million followers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular DWP dancer Endurance Grand had crossed 8.1 million followers on TikTok.

The dancer celebrated her milestone with a new dance routine to express her excitement.

