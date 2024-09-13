Shatta Wale, in a social media post, promised to support Samuel Akonnor, a young artist with cervical dystonia with GH₵20K

The dancehall artiste also pledged to hold an interview with media personality Berla Mundi and meet the young fan

Shatta Wale's pledge to meet and support Samuel Akonnor earned him praise from fans on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged to support a young artist with special needs after he requested a meeting.

Shatta Wale pledges to meet and support a young fan with GH₵20K. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale pledges to support young fan

In a recent interview with Berla Mundi, Samuel Akonnor, an artist with cervical dystonia, expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale and wished to meet the dancehall artiste, whom he regards as his favourite musician worldwide.

The young artist also performed a freestyle of Shatta Wale's 2017 hit single, Ayoo, and showcased some of his artwork.

Berla Mundi appealed to Shatta Wale to grant the young fan's wish to meet him, which has garnered a response from the SM Boss.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to express his desire to hold an interview with Berla Mundi and meet Samuel Akonnor as soon as possible.

Shatta Wale also pledged to support Samuel Akonnor with GH₵20K for his medical treatment.

He wrote:

"Bella Mundi, because of this humble boy, I am coming for an interview and also support the boy with 20kghc ..Let’s do this interview Asap🙏."

Check out the social media posts below:

Fans hail Shatta Wale for his gesture

Shatta Wale earned praise from fans on social media for pledging to meet and financially support Samuel Akonnor. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@TwentyOne_OBO commented:

"Wale be human being? This man be different all together."

@Jayevergreen23 commented:

"You have a big heart and i know you will accept to their invite. I was hurt when this bella and get colleagues were tarnishing your name saying stuff. Honestly i was sad that day but it's all good. You're shatta wale ♥️🤝."

@profdublyn_zee commented:

"Paaaahpaaahpaaaah your generosity is truly inspiring to many."

@aboagyefii commented:

"God increase you for your kind heart big bro 🙏."

@RDangote35443 commented:

"In my life, I never see anyone with clean heart 🧠like you before wow. God bless you more 🙏🏻."

@aiowa05 commented:

"MORE GRACE 👑 🙏🏿 🙌🏿 AND GOD'S BLESSINGS 🙌🏿 LONG LIVE KING ✊🏿 @SHATTAWALEGH. YOU'VE ALWAYS GOT A BIG HEART ❤️ 💙 💜 💖 💗 🫂 YOU WILL NEVER LACK, AMEN 🙏🏿 ✨ 🙌🏿 ❤️."

DJ Vyrusky addresses relationship with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Vyrusky opened up about his relationship with Shatta Wale in a recent interview. The popular disc jockey shared that he is best friends with Shatta Wale.

He added that he became a big believer in the SM Boss before they started collaborating on music projects.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh