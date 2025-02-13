Yvonne Nelson had a lot to say about her favourite primary school teacher, who is now the headmaster of her international school

The headmaster recounted Yvonne's early days in school and habits which pointed to her great future

The actress lauded the teacher and explained why she didn't hesitate to entrust her new school in his hands

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has tapped her favourite primary school teacher as the headmaster of Yvonne Nelson International School.

Yvonne, 39, attended St Martin de Porres in Dansoman, Accra, for her basic education, where she met Mr Grant, who has been a teacher at the school for over two decades.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she has fond memories of the pupil-teacher who left a lasting impression on her in basic school.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, Yvonne Nelson maintained it has always been her plan to have the seasoned educator in her new international school.

"It was a tough decision for him to join. But it was beautiful for him to come and support his former student and lead the school. So now when I sleep, I sleep at night. I'm always assured Mr grant holds the fort"

Mr Grant also made it into the actress's widely-talked-about memoir "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson", in which she hailed the teacher for inspiring her journey to self-discovery and interest in looking for her father.

Mr Grant praises Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson's favourite pupil teacher had a lot of praise for the award-winning actress as he recounted her early days in basic school.

The new headmaster of Yvonne Nelson International School described Yvonne Nelson as dutiful, neat and disciplined, helping her to become a cupboard monitor

"She was part of my cupboard monitors. When you have that role, the teacher deems you responsible."

Ghanaians hail Yvonne Nelson for honouring Mr Grant

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Yvonne Nelson's gesture towards her favourite pupil teacher.

@koficisse9 said:

"This man is special to Yvonne. In Chapter One of her book "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson", she spoke about him. He was the one who triggered her curiosity to look for her father Mr. Nelson after he had observed how she resembled Eugene Nelson, a classmate of Yvonne's."

@SolomonNyarkoMk wrote:

"Aww Beautiful! Yvonne Nelson, you're the best 🥰. God bless Mr. Grant. Mr. Kwaku Manu thanks for letting us see this beautiful school."

jahblessmichael6473 shared:

"If Yvonne has 1000 funs, I'm one of them, ..Yvonne has 100 funs, I'm one of them,.. Yvonne has 10 funs, I'm one of them,... Yvonne has 1 fun, then it's me❤... Yvonne has no fun, then I'm no more😊❤.... I love you to the moon Yvonne Nelson ❤🎉."

@WalterbishopGh added:

"Wooow! This world is beautiful and simple. She has employed a teacher who once taught her and loook at how humble the man looks. This is life, accept it and move on.❤"

Kwaku Manu speaks to Yvonne Nelson's pupils

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had got a guided tour of Yvonne Nelson's school in East Legon.

The Kumawood actor attempted to interact with some of the teachers and pupils in English but quickly resorted to the local dialect.

He joked about his experience as he extolled the pupils for their intelligence and eloquence.

