Fella Makafui has opened up about her early stages in life as a young woman trying to make it in Accra

The actress said she used to be a housemaid for a Lebanese family when she came to the city for the first time

Her account of her humble beginnings resonated with scores of fans who urged her to keep pushing harder

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has narrated her grass-to-grace story.

In a recent promotions interview for her upcoming movie premiere in Kumasi, the actress shared her life as a younger woman from the Volta region who had come to Accra for the first time.

Her story caught the attention of fans, who hailed the actress's work ethic, resilience and strides.

Fella Makafui as a housemaid

According to Fella Makafui, she worked as a housemaid for a Lebanese family in Accra when she was 20 years old. The actress said she worked for the family for nearly a year and moved to selling clothes in her home to make a living.

The actress now owns a Land Cruiser and several businesses alongside her film company, where she executive produces several movies, including her latest project, Resonance.

Fella Makafui, now 28, disclosed in the interview she owes a lot of her success to her mum, who was a resilient businesswoman.

