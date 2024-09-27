KOKA has apologised to gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy after she filed a complaint to get him arrested

An Accra Circuit court granted KOKA bail after serving a short stint in police custody

He took to social media to send a message to Ohemaa Mercy and his detractors after making bail

Ghanaian entertainment pundit KOKA allegedly threatened gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy and landed in hot waters with the Police.

The media personality ignored multiple summons from the Police to report to their station for questioning after Ohemaa Mercy filed a complaint.

News of his arrest gained significant traction on social media as fans shared their thoughts on the pundit's hard stance on issues and unpopular narratives.

KOKA apologises to Ohemaa Mercy

According to KOKA, Ohemaa Mercy owed him GH₵ 8500. He also accused a Joy News presenter of being involved in his legal woes with Ohemaa Mercy.

Ohemaa Mercy and her team took responsibility for KOKA's arrest and debunked his claims. The media personality spent almost a week in jail. After that, he was granted a GH₵ 2000 bail with one surety.

On September 27, the entertainment pundit took to social media to speak on the issue for the first time after his arrest. He apologised to Ohemaa Mercy and spoke of his new beginning, saying,

"Friends and fans of koka... I am safely back from hibernation although not a pleasant experience I am a better person. God knew what he was doing. I thank you all for your love and support. To all those I unconciously wronged including ohemaa, I sincerely apologise . And to all those who made me suffer , I wholeheartedly forgive.... This is water under the bridge.... It flows forwards and never comes back.....Watch this space..... I love you all.."

Fans react to KOKA's apology

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to KOKA's remarks after making bail.

Fred Kyei Mensah said:

"Welcome back. Measure your thoughts, your conversations and movements"

Frank Owusu wrote:

"We love you more and miss you"

houseofnanaama added:

"Maturity…🙌❤️ don’t be overly emotional Koka stay calm and be at peace with everyone and i trust God will surprise you in the coming days "

KOKA jabs Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA had chided Stonebwoy for the latter's remarks after his exclusion of the Grammy's recent eulogy of the hiplife genre.

KOKA rubbished Stonebwoy's claims about Grammy's article and called the reigning artiste of the Year a 'cry baby'.

