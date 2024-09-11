A Ghanaian man is not happy with Ohemaa Mercy after she recently made some comments about her divorce

The man indicated that the Ghanaian gospel musician's claim that God asked her to divorce her husband was false

Netizens who saw the video on the matter were divided as they took to the comments section to give their views

A Ghanaian man has called out Ghanaian musician Ohemaa Mercy over her recent comments on her divorce.

In a viral TikTok video, the man stated that Ohemaa Mercy claimed God gave her the green light to divorce her husband.

Venting his spleen in the video, the Ghanaian man trashed the renowned gospel musician's comments, describing it as false.

He contended that God would not direct anyone to divorce their husband when the Christian religion frowns upon divorce.

Watch the video below:

Ohemaa Mercy and husband get divorced

Ohemaa Mercy and her husband had been married since 2002 until news of their divorce broke out in June 2020.

It is unclear what caused the split between the two. However, viral reports suggest that she was abused in her marriage.

Ohemaa Mercy, in a recent interview, also indicated that she got approval from God before taking the decision.

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's claim

Netizens who saw the video posted comments with mixed reactions to the Ghanaian man's claim. While some supported his comment, others disagreed with him.

@Vbh wrote:

"Don’t judge u are not in the marriage mokasa dodo we were here when osinachi died fiokor."

@LIL BHAWA wrote:

"The God who hate divorce."

@Pyakuamoah wrote:

"When a woman becomes greater than their man, they feel they don't need him again."

@nanaoteng4 wrote:

"The gospel musicians de3 its left with 1 and half p3 oo."

@fatima wrote:

"I bore papa watching that her interview."

@appiahkofi05 wrote:

"That's why I don't listen to this musician songs."

@Augustine Twumasi wrote:

"When she was suffering in her marriage where we're you?"

Ohemaa Mercy shares lessons from her divorce

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has shared some lessons from her divorce.

She noted in an interview with TV3 that one thing she learnt from her divorce from her ex-husband was that no woman should depend on a man.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

